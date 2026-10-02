In Local News / by Danny Tan / 2 October 2026 4:43 pm

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Most runners have been wishing for this – the KL Standard Chartered Marathon 2026 is a go! KLSCM organiser Dirigo said that due to the haze situation, it would make a final decision on the event today. They’ve just announced that all main categories – full marathon, half marathon, 10KM, 5KM – will proceed as planned.

However, the Kids Dash run scheduled for tomorrow has been dropped “in the best interest of the children”. Parents of Kids Dash participants can collect their child’s entitlements at the info counter at Dataran Merdeka tomorrow from 8am to 12pm. Remember to bring the bib.

“To all runners: you know your body best. If you have underlying health issues, please weigh your options carefully before deciding to run. We will continue to monitor conditions throughout Saturday and hope for favourable weather on Sunday,” the company said in a statement.

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This means that the extensive list of road closures in the city centre, as well as on AKLEH, MRR2 and DUKE highways, will proceed as planned – full list of roads and timing here. As usual, Dirigo has arranged free LRT and MRT rides for runners in the morning but while all Rapid KL lines will be operating, trains will not stop at all stations – details here.

Note that the free train rides covered by Dirigo are from 3am to 6am on Saturday, and from 1.45 am to 6am on Sunday. Train frequency is every 15 minutes for the LRT and every 20 minutes for the MRT.

Finally, the race pack collection expo a.k.a. Active Lifestyle Expo is happening at MITEC this year (Hall 8, Level 2). The opening hours for today is from 11am to 9pm, while it’s 10am to 7pm on Saturday. There’s even a free shuttle to MITEC from Sunway Putra Mall, which is connected to the LRT. The bus pick-up up points are in front of Chagee at the mall and MITEC’s South Entrance. The frequency is every 30 minutes.

Runners, now that your wish has come true, enjoy the run and good luck!