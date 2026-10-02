RTM will broadcast the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia live – watch for free on TV Okey, RTMKlik

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Gerard Lye / 2 October 2026 12:40 pm

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will broadcast the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia live. This is good news for those who didn’t manage to get a ticket or are not subscribed to a streaming service that shows the race.

“I hope this live broadcast will give Malaysians in all corners of the country the opportunity to feel the thrill of world-class racing at Sepang International Circuit (SIC),” Anwar said in a Facebook post today. The broadcast was made possible thanks to a collaboration with beIN Sports.

F1’s return to Sepang comes after a nine-year hiatus, with the race weekend already up and running from October 2 to 4. Friday (October 2) will feature two free practice sessions, while the third practice session and qualifying takes place on Saturday (October 3). The 56-lap main race is on Sunday and starts at 3pm.

Suffice to say, the response to SIC hosting F1 again has been immense, with nearly 100,000 tickets sold, a record according to SIC CEO Azhan Shafriman Hanif. You’ll be able to watch the live F1 broadcast via RTM’s TV Okey or stream it using the RTMKlik app (the same one used for this year’s World Cup).