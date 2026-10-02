Selangor’s RM30 public transport subsidy now includes KTM Komuter – adds to Rapid KL On-Demand, Kumpool

The Selangor state government has announced that its RM30 a month public transport subsidy now includes the KTM Komuter. Prior to this, the subsidy only applied to Rapid KL On-Demand and Kumpool, which are first/last mile van services.

Exco of investment, trade and mobility Ng Sze Han said that this widening will allow the subsidy to reach more users. Currently, 90% of subsidy recipients choose Rapid KL On-Demand and the largest age group is those between 26 and 35, which is 35% of all users.

“By including KTM Komuter into the scheme, we’re targeting bigger impact to the community in Selangor and encouraging people to take advantage of the public transport network as a whole,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The state’s public transport subsidy – which is under the Pakej Daya Tahan Selangor initiative to assist with cost of living – has a quota of 50,000 units. To benefit, one must be a registered voter in Selangor. Again, it’s not based on one’s address or workplace, but your voting location. Applications must be done via the Nine app and once approved, RM30 will be credited into the user’s Nine e-wallet.

Selangor has many towns covered by the KTM Komuter’s two lines: Batu Caves – Pulau Sebang and Tanjung Malim – Pelabuhan Klang. The subsidy also applies on the Northern Sector (Ipoh – Butterworth and Padang Besar – Butterworth) and the latest Shuttle Selatan in Johor.

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