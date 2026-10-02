Volvo Executive Car Sales returns – Oct 10-11, fr RM148k

In Sales & Promotions, Volvo / by Danny Tan / 2 October 2026 12:18 pm

If you’ve been eyeing a pre-owned or nearly new Volvo, you’ll want to mark your calendars for this. The Volvo Executive Car Sales returns for 2026 and the event will be happening next weekend, October 10-11, 9am to 6pm. As usual, it will be held at Level 3A, Symphony Square, Petaling Jaya, where Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) is based.

Volvo Executive Car Sales will feature a curated collection of 80 Selekt Certified Used Cars sourced straight from VCM’s corporate fleet, including exclusive rare finds and newer models, with prices starting from just RM148,000.

Volvo says that buying from Selekt Certified Used Cars gets one a premium ownership experience that mirrors buying brand new. The units feature ‘exceptionally low mileage’, with the lowest sitting at just 2,000 km, and are meticulously cared for, VCM says.

Of course, Selekt cars retain the balance of their five-year unlimited mileage warranty, with 24-hour roadside assistance and digital connectivity. Electrified models carry over the active coverage of their eight-year high-voltage battery warranty. Each car includes an active Volvo Service Plan with a minimum of one year complimentary servicing.

Further peace of mind is provided by a 125-point inspection by Volvo-trained technicians and the latest software updates. Being in-house fleet cars, they’re fitted only with genuine Volvo parts.

Price wise, VCM is saying nothing more than ‘starting from RM148k’ but monthly instalments start from RM1,452 for the EX30 EV and RM1,697 for the EC40 EV.

For those looking for a more traditional big Volvo SUV experience, the evergreen XC60 starts from RM2,148 a month while the XC90 is yours from RM2,994 per month. Volvo’s electric flagships – the ES90 and EX90 – are going for RM2,639 and RM2,836 a month, respectively.

To make ownership even more accessible, Volvo Car Finance is offering attractive packages with interest rates from as low as 2% and the convenience of same-day loan approval. With only 80 units available across two days, first-come first-served, be there early if you’re want to drive away the choicest units. Good luck!