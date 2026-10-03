Motorcyclist and pillion arrested for riding against traffic, hitting two KLSCM runners, tests positive for alcohol

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 October 2026 5:47 pm

A 21-year-old motorcyclist has been arrested after allegedly riding through a road closure and crashing into two Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2026 participants on Jalan Munshi Abdullah at around 6.15 am today. Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the rider, who was carrying a 19-year-old pillion passenger, first passed through a road closure marked by traffic cones.

Police personnel manning the closure ordered him to stop, but he allegedly fled, riding against the flow of traffic before crashing into two runners. A 50-year-old woman suffered neck injuries and was taken to Prince Court Medical Centre, while a 41-year-old man sustained injuries to his right knee and hand.

An evidential breath test on the rider recorded 164 mg/100 ml of alcohol. Both the rider and pillion passenger were subsequently taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for blood and urine tests.

The case is being investigated under Section 44(1A)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 186 of the Penal Code. The rider has been remanded until October 5, while the pillion passenger was remanded until October 4.

Both are being held at the Dang Wangi police station lock-up. Police have urged witnesses to contact the Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or the nearest police station.