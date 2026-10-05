In Advertorial / by Paul Tan / 5 October 2026 7:47 pm

Visitors to the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) will be able to take care of some road transport department (JPJ) matters while they’re at the show, as JPJ will be bringing its JPJ Mobile counter to the event.

Do note that the counter will only be at the show on the first day, Saturday, October 31, from 9am to 4pm. It won’t be there on Sunday, November 1, so plan your visit accordingly if you want to get any of these done.

📅 Saturday, October 31, 2026

🕒 9am – 4pm

📍 Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), Setia Alam

💳 E-payment only (credit/debit card)

What you can do at the JPJ Mobile counter

Renewal of Malaysian driving licences (CDL/PDL)

Renewal of motor vehicle licences (LKM, or road tax) for private and commercial vehicles

Payment of JPJ summonses (except for blacklisted cases)

Renewal of vocational driving licences (PSV/GDL)

Collection of CDL and LKM documents that have been renewed online via JPJ’s mySIKAP portal

Applications for an individual public user ID (ID Awam Individu) for mySIKAP

Payment at the counter is by e-payment only, meaning credit or debit card, so cash won’t be accepted. Remember to bring along your MyKad, and if you’re renewing your road tax, make sure your vehicle’s insurance cover is valid.

If you’re renewing a PSV or GDL vocational licence, you’ll need to have completed the comprehensive health test under the Program Pemandu Sihat dan Selamat (PSS) at a panel clinic beforehand, as it’s now required for the renewal.

Great deals on new cars at ACE 2026

Once you’re done with JPJ, there’s the rest of the show to explore. ACE 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, runs from October 31 to November 1, with participating brands including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr.

On top of event-exclusive deals from the brands, the first 200 confirmed bookings will enjoy RM2,500 worth of vouchers from the organiser. Every confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw to win one of five mobile phones worth RM3,000 each or the grand prize, a holiday package worth RM10,000.

You can find out more about the show here and on the ACE 2026 microsite. See you at SCCC!