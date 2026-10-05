B15 biodiesel saves 23.62m litres of diesel/month – KPK

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 5 October 2026 4:25 pm

Malaysian plantation and commodities (KPK) minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad has said that B15 biodiesel has saved an average of 23.62 million litres of diesel monthly from its June implementation to August, Bernama reports.

“The use of locally-produced biodiesel also reduces the country’s exposure to fluctuations in global petroleum diesel prices, particularly during times of geopolitical tensions. This could potentially help the government manage diesel subsidy expenditure more effectively,” she said today in the Dewan Rakyat.

Noraini also said that the government is moving towards a higher blending rate, but implementation needs to be carried out gradually based on readiness, including the need to upgrade logistics.

She said the approach takes into account commodity prices, the subsidy and environmental sustainability implications, as well as the benefits in greenhouse gas reduction.

In July, the ministry said that a cost-benefit analysis estimated the increase in the biodiesel blend from B10 to B12 or B15 in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah to cut diesel consumption by 334,139 tonnes a year (or about 386.73 million litres annually), which would lengthen the country’s diesel supply by as many as 20 days.

Comprising 15% palm methyl ester (PME) and 85% petroleum diesel, B15 biodiesel replaces the B10 blend at no additional cost to the end user. There are plans to step up to B20, B30 and maybe even B50 in the future. Do you drive a diesel vehicle? Here’s what some carmakers – including Isuzu, Mazda, Hyundai, Kia, Ford and Mitsubishi – have to say about B15 for their engines.