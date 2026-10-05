Cable theft near MRT Putrajaya Line’s Taman Equine station caused stuck train, disruption yesterday – fixed

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 5 October 2026 10:31 am

The MRT Putrajaya Line suffered from a power supply issue due to cable theft near the Taman Equine station yesterday morning, affecting those who were heading to Sepang International Circuit for the Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia’s race day.

Trains coming from Kwasa Damansara (and KL) had to turn back at the UPM station, while trains coming from Putrajaya Sentral turned back at the 16 Sierra station. A shuttle train between the two stations was introduced and free shuttle buses were also deployed.

The technical team was deployed to the scene and following a temporary fix, power came back at 1.27 pm, freeing the train that was stuck at Taman Equine. Cable repair work continued yesterday night during engineering hours after services ended.

Rapid KL apologised for the inconvenience caused and is cooperating with the authorities in investigating the cable theft incident.

Unfortunately, power supply issues due to cable theft are happening frequently, affecting the reliability and safety of our train network – the authorities really need to clamp down on this scourge. More on the worsening problem here.