ETG announces upcoming motorcycles for Malaysia

In Bikes, KTM, Local Bike News, Zontes / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 October 2026 2:48 pm

Newly rebranded ETG, formerly known as Eurotech Wheel, is preparing consecutive launches in Malaysia, with new KTM and Zontes models ranging from a sub-RM10,000 scooter to a 130 PS-class supersport and heavyweight adventure machines. The biggest arrival is the KTM 990 RC R, which is expected to hit the Malaysian Malaysia market this month, marking KTM’s return to the serious road-going supersport fight and one of the headline models in ETG’s expanding portfolio.

The 990 RC R uses KTM’s 947 cc LC8c parallel-twin, producing around 128 hp and 103 Nm, with a six-speed gearbox. The road-legal sportbike gets aerodynamic winglets, an aluminium subframe and a chassis package developed with track use firmly in mind.

It will be joined by KTM’s big adventure guns, with the 1390 Super Adventure S, 1390 Super Adventure R and 1390 Super Adventure S EVO all earmarked for launch soon. The three bikes split the range between road-biased touring, serious off-road capability and a technology-heavy flagship, giving KTM a stronger presence at the top end of Malaysia’s adventure market.

The KTM 790 Duke is returning to Malaysia in 2027, bringing KTM’s 799 cc LC8c parallel-twin back into the middleweight naked-bike fight. The updated 790 Duke produces up to 105 PS and gets revised styling, chassis components, suspension and ergonomics.

It will be accompanied by the 790 Adventure, giving KTM a second middleweight adventure offering alongside the 390 Adventure. This broaden’s ETG’s KTM line-up, stretching from entry-level models to 1,300 cc-plus machines.

Zontes, meanwhile, is going after the volume end of the market with the 175X and 175V scooters, both targeted for Malaysia in the first quarter of 2027. The big attraction is the price, ETG says the new 175 cc scooters will start from below RM10,000.

The 168.7 cc single-cylinder engine produces around 19 hp and 16.5 Nm, with CVT transmission. The two models take different styling approaches, with the 175X aimed more at sport-touring while the 175V goes for a sportier look.

At the other end of the Zontes scooter range sits the 552G, a 513 cc twin-cylinder maxi-scooter producing 51 hp and 56 Nm of torque. It comes loaded with equipment including ABS, traction control, cruise control, TFT instrumentation and front and rear cameras, while its 17-litre fuel tank gives it serious long-distance credentials.

Zontes is also preparing to push deeper into the adventure segment with the 703F and 703X. The 703F uses a 699 cc three-cylinder engine producing 97 hp and 76 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and quickshifter. Its 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels put it squarely into serious adventure territory.