F1 return to Sepang possible but Malaysia needs a five-year business plan, says FIA president Ben Sulayem

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Gerard Lye / 5 October 2026 11:53 am

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) has given Malaysia a clear route back to the Formula 1 calendar but there are several factors to consider before this potentially happens, according to a report by NST.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said that Formula 1’s return to the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) will depend on a credible, long-term business plan backed by the government and strong fan demand. He added that Malaysia has the track, motorsport heritage and fan base to support a return, but any bid must show that hosting F1 makes commercial, tourism and economic sense for the country.

“If Malaysia wants to go back to F1, I said it very clearly: a plan, a five-year business plan, knowing how you will cover it,” said Ben Sulayem. He stressed that Malaysia would need a strategy to promote the race and fill the grandstands, as F1 now operates on a significantly stronger commercial footing than when Malaysia last hosted the championship.

Ben Sulayem added that SIC’s successful hosting of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia demonstrated the country remained capable of hosting a major F1 event. However, a potential return would have to be assessed alongside nearby races in Australia, China, Japan and Singapore, as the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM) seek to balance the calendar.

For now, Ben Sulayem said the decision ultimately rests with Malaysia and it was up to the government to determine if F1 fits its economic and tourism policies before developing a formal proposal with the commercial parties involved. He added that the country had the potential to strengthen its wider motorsport ecosystem, including rallying, karting and other racing disciplines.