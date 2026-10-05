First Yamaha Blu Universe in Malaysia opens in Serdang

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 October 2026 10:54 am

Yamaha has opened its first Blu Universe outlet in Malaysia, with Yamaha Blu Universe Serdang now serving as a dedicated destination for the brand’s Big Bike range. Officially opened in September, the Yamaha Blu showroom is located in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, occupying three lots in Kawasan Perusahaan Seri Kembangan.

The opening was marked by a Yamaha Big Bike Test Ride, giving riders the opportunity to experience several models, including the Tracer 9 GT, MT-09, XMax 300, XMax 250 and YZF-R25. The Tracer 9 GT and MT-09 cover Yamaha’s sport-touring and naked-bike offerings, while the XMAX 300 and XMAX 250 represent the brand’s maxi-scooter range. The YZF-R25 rounds out the test-ride line-up as Yamaha’s lightweight sportsbike offering.

The test-ride event allowed potential customers to experience the motorcycles firsthand at the new outlet. In conjunction with the opening of Yamaha Blu Universe, 15 Yamaha XMax 300 owners received the keys to their scooters in a special handover ceremony.