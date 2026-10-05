GWM Ora 5 HEV – bookings open in Malaysia for B-SUV; RM115,000 estimated price, launch in November 2026

In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Mick Chan / 5 October 2026 4:32 pm

GWM Malaysia has announced that the order books have now opened for the GWM Ora 5 HEV in Malaysia, with an estimated price of RM115,000. First previewed in Malaysia at KLIMS 2026 in June and then again in August this year, the Ora 5 HEV will arrive with a hybrid powertrain.

This is comprised of a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 150 PS from 5,500 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm from 1,800 rpm to 4,000 rpm, paired with a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) with an integrated 190 PS/236 Nm P3 direct-drive motor fed by a 1.09 kWH battery, for combined outputs of 223 PS and 476 Nm.

Claimed fuel consumption for the Ora 5 HEV is 4.4 litres per 100 km, or 22.7 km per litre of fuel. Claimed fuel range is 1,100 km, which GWM Malaysia having suggested previously with an illustration that the Ora 5 HEV will be able to do a run of that distance from Sarawak to Sabah on one, 55-litre tank of fuel.

The Ora 5 HEV has been confirmed to be one of two models that will be locally assembled (CKD) for the Malaysian market when it launches in November this year; the other is the Haval H7 that has been said to be scheduled for launch early next year.

At 4,471 mm long, 1,833 mm wide and 1,641 mm tall with a 2,720 mm wheelbase, the Ora 5 HEV is a B-segment crossover that is physically longer than the likes of the Jaecoo J5, Chery Tiggo Cross, Toyota Yaris Cross and Proton X50.

Compared to GWM stablemate the Good Cat which it resembles, the Ora 5 HEV is 236 mm longer, eight mm wider and 45 mm taller with a 70 mm longer wheelbase.

In terms of specification already shown, the Ora 5 HEV was previewed with 18-inch alloy wheels in 225/60R18 tyres, with a suspension layout comprised of MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link layout at the rear; brakes are ventilated discs in front, and solid discs at the rear.

The previewed exterior kit includes automatic LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, a rear spoiler with high-mount brake lamp, a manually operated tailgate, rain-sensing front wipers, power-adjustable exterior mirrors and roof rails.

The occupant cabin of the Ora 5 HEV gets rose gold trim accents and ambient lighting, with physical toggles for selected air-conditioning controls that are combined with on-screen inputs for temperature and fan speed.

These, along with most functions are accessed through a central 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and over-the-air updates. Further hardware features include a 50-watt wireless mobile phone charger, one USB-A and one USB-C socket in the front row, and one USB-C socket in the second row, while upholstery is synthetic leather.

Second-row seats in the Ora 5 HEV offer 60:40 split-folding, while the luggage compartment offers 272 litres of capacity with the seats in place. Here, second-row occupants share a single air-conditioning vent.

The finalised price and full specifications of the GWM Ora 5 HEV will be disclosed at its launch in November, says GWM Malaysia. The order books have opened for the Ora 5 HEV, which is presently estimated to be priced at RM115,000.