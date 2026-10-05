JPJ tracking illegal ‘gojek’ motorcycle taxis taking people to Sepang for F1 – RM10 from KLIA2, RM80 from Mitsui?

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 5 October 2026 12:30 pm

They saw an opportunity. As crowds thronged Sepang International Circuit (SIC) for the 2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, riders offered motorcycle taxi rides from nearby locations to the circuit, charging up to RM80 for a 10 km ride.

Willing buyer willing seller, but such unlicensed services are illegal, and JPJ is tracking down those offering them, according to Berita Harian. Both car and motorcycle taxi services were advertised on social media platforms, but the latter is obviously more attractive as a way to bypass the traffic congestion around SIC.

According to the report, some riders were offering one-way rides between Mitsui Outlet Park (MOP) KLIA and SIC for RM10 and others offered motorcycle taxi services – referred to as ‘gojek’ – for RM10 between KLIA2 and SIC. Apparently, there were even touts charging up to RM80 for the 10 km ride from MOP to the Petronas station close to SIC’s main entrance.

These rides are a quick escape from the traffic chaos, but there are safety risks – what if an accident or other unforeseen incidents happen? It was said that JPJ conducted enforcement operations around SIC as well as other popular spots in the vicinity of the circuit. BH says that media members have reached out to JPJ for comments.