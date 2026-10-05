KTM Malaysia importer Eurotech Wheel rebrands as ETG

In Bikes, GasGas, Husqvarna, KTM, Local Bike News, Zontes / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 October 2026 9:48 am

Importer and distributor for KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas and Zontes in Malaysia, Eurotech Wheel Distribution, has rebranded as ETG. ETG, standing for Eurotech Group, is scaling up business operations and extending its reach within the Malaysian motorcycle market.

ETG marked its first Malaysian milestone in 2012, with the establishment of the first KTM CKD assembly plant in South-East Asia, encompassing both CKD and CBU production by 2016. In 2019, the Zontes brand was brought to Malaysia by Eurotech beginning with the Zontes 310 series motorcycles and now the very popular Zontes 368 scooters.

The Malaysian debut of Husqvarna happened in 2021, followed by the GasGas brand of off-road motorcycles in 2022. 2022 also saw the establishment of the Malaysian KTM Riders’ Academy Off-road, staffed by certified instructors.

Currently producing 4,000 units of KTM motorcycles and Zontes scooters a month in Jitra, Kedah, ETG is embarking on an expansion plan, ramping up production with a new facility to 15,000 units monthly. For customer support, ETG is looking to enrol 73 dealers and 53 service centres across Malaysia within the next two years, supported by the recruitment of more than 100 new technical specialists.

Further improving after-sales support, ETG is also establishing the ETG Dealer Management System to to strengthen communication between the group and its dealer network. The system targets a turn-around time of 60 minutes for common spare parts, and 24 hours for less common faulty items, allowing dealers to quickly respond to customer complaints.

ETG will also begin rolling out its Experience showrooms, beginning with the northern, central and southern regions of Malaysia. Goi Seong Keng, ETG Head of marketing and Customer Experience, said, “ETG has never stood still. Over the years, we have continued to broaden our capabilities, strengthen our brand portfolio and build deeper relationships with our dealers and riders.”