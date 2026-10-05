Malaysia in talks to rejoin Formula 1 calendar, according to PM Anwar – matter to be discussed with cabinet

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Gerard Lye / 5 October 2026 10:09 am

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said Malaysia is discussing a possible return to the Formula 1 calendar beyond the recent Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

In Facebook post, Anwar said he had the opportunity to meet with the president and CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) before the main race on Sunday (October 4, 2026).

“We discussed the prospect of bringing back the Malaysian Grand Prix as a permanent fixture on the Formula 1 calendar, fulfilling the hopes of fans who have long awaited its return to Sepang. However, this effort will take time, as structuring the race calendar requires taking into account a tight schedule and existing contractual commitments with current host countries,” Anwar said.

He added that the matter will be discussed with the cabinet to examine suitable pathways forward, taking into consideration the country’s capabilities as well as its benefits to the economy and the public.

Yesterday’s race was a dramatic one, with heavy rainfall delaying the start, a software error adding to the delay and plenty of overtaking. In the end, Max Verstappen crossed the finish line first to secure back-to-back wins, nine years apart (he also won the last race held at SIC in 2017).

According to the race organiser, 103,000 people attended the main race on Sunday, with 261,000 people in attendance over the race weekend. The latter broke SIC’s previous all-time attendance record of 126,690 for the 2008 Malaysian GP, according to Bernama.