MyEG failed to remit RM314mil in govt revenue from May to September 2026; JPJ, MoT to take legal action – Loke

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 5 October 2026 3:16 pm

The ministry of transport and the road transport department (JPJ) will take legal action to recover the full amount of outstanding government revenue from My E.G Sdn Bhd and Zetrix AI, both firms under the MYEG Group, said transport minister Anthony Loke, reported New Straits Times.

The two companies under the MYEG Group failed to remit RM314 million in government revenue that was collected between May 19 and September 30 this year, the transport minister said.

“From May 19 to September 30, the total claims against these companies amounted to RM314 million, involving government revenue collections that had not been transferred to the Primary Receiving Account of the Transport Ministry’s Accounting Office,” said the transport minister.

The Malaysian government viewed any failure to properly manage and remit public revenue as a serious matter and would not tolerate non-compliance by any party entrusted with handling government funds, Loke said.

“The ministry and the JPJ will also take appropriate legal action to recover the full amount of outstanding government revenue collections from MyEG,” the transport minister said today.

The transport ministry and the JPJ would continue to safeguard public interest and ensure that the suspension of payment services through MyEG and Zetrix AI would not affect the delivery of government services, he added.

“The relevant transactions will remain available through alternative channels, including the MyJPJ app, the JPJ public portal, JPJ counters and kiosks, as well as other channels designated by the department,” Loke said.

On Friday, the road transport department announced that it will suspend the services of My E.G. Sdn Bhd and Zetrix AI as collection agents effective October 5 (today) for obligations which have yet to be fulfilled or resolved by the companies.