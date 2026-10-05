Nissan Serena e-Power Premium Highway Star – 163 PS/315 Nm series-hybrid, RM175k, ideal family MPV?

In Cars, Local News, Nissan / by Jonathan James Tan / 5 October 2026 10:31 am

Launched in Malaysia in March, the Nissan Serena e-Power is the latest iteration of an MPV that has graced Malaysian roads for nearly three decades. So the nameplate may need little introduction, but this new C28 generation brings with it a new series-hybrid powertrain. Called e-Power, the system debuted in Malaysia at the end of 2024 with the Kicks e-Power.

Unlike the previous C27 Serena S-Hybrid in Malaysia with its 2.0 litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid setup, the C28 Serena e-Power uses a more road tax-friendly 1.4 litre three-cylinder engine just to charge a 1.77 kWh lithium-ion battery (which is interestingly even smaller than the Kicks’ 2.06 kWh). This battery then feeds a 163 PS/315 Nm electric motor to drive the front wheels.

With no connection between the ICE and the wheels, the Serena e-Power drives just like an EV – smooth, silent, instant torque – although like the Kicks e-Power, the engine revs do rise and fall to match your throttle position. This creates a natural feeling and is better than it staying constantly at a particular rev level, which we imagine would be fatiguing and irritating.

The first e-Power model to be locally-assembled (CKD) features Eco, Standard and Sport modes, and for those who like regen, B mode and e-Pedal mode. It has to be said that the difference in regen is not much between these two modes, and e-Pedal here does not offer true one-pedal driving as you still need to brake to fully stop the vehicle.

Elsewhere, SUV-based front suspension, a 20% more rigid stabiliser and a more rigid electric power steering system help make the Serena e-Power one of the nicer MPVs to drive in our market today, without trading off on comfort. Amongst a sea (many drive like boats) of Chinese MPVs, this really is a breath of fresh air.

Practicality and family-friendly features go without saying – 2-2-3 seating layout (no need to remove the middle-row child seats to let your in-laws enter the third row), fold-away tray tables, pull-up window blinds, hands-free power sliding doors (swing your foot beneath the B-pillar to open/close) and a tailgate whose glass part can be opened separately (so you can still fish things out if you’re parked too close to a wall or someone’s parked too close to you).

The variant you see here is the second-from-top RM175k Premium Highway Star. This has everything you would want – power doors on both sides instead of kerbside only, black Nappa leather, bigger screens, ACC, 360 cam – except for a power tailgate, which only the top RM180k Shiro has.

But the Shiro has white seats, which anyone with young kids would know not to touch with a bargepole. Oh well, can’t have ’em all. What are your thoughts on one of, if not the, cheapest MPVs with 2-2-3 seating (recon/grey-market Noah/Voxy/StepWGN aside) in Malaysia?