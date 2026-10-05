Proton sold 19,465 units in September 2026 – 160,886 units year-to-date, exceeding 2025 full-year sales volume

In Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / 5 October 2026 6:16 pm

Proton has announced its sales figures for the month of September 2026, and it reports that it has sold 19,465 units last month. Its latest monthly sales figure is slightly down on its August 2026 figure, however it has brought its year-to-date tally to 160,886 units, now surpassing its 2025 full-year sales volume of 157,976 units with Q4 2026 still to go.

The Saga continues to be the strongest volume contributor for Proton, and the sedan has seen 8,701 units sold last month, for a total of 68,237 units year-to-date, representing a 34.5% gain over last year.

Further along Proton’s line-up of ICE-powered models, the S70 has charted a figure of 2,756 units sold in September 2026, bringing its year-to-date total to 20,709 units. Proton says that S70 sales volume is “expected to grow rapidly” as the naturally aspirated S70 variant was launched last month.

Among the SUV models, the X50 continues to hold the B-segment SUV lead with 20,163 units sold in the year to date, with 1,995 units sold in September. Meanwhile, the X90 saw 430 units units delivered last month, bringing its year-to-date tally to 3,250 units so far, and thus surpassing its own 2025 full-year sales volume performance, according to Proton.

Last week, Proton announced that deliveries of Proton eMas vehicles – comprised of the eMas 5, eMas 7 and eMas 7 PHEV – had surpassed the 40,000-unit mark, 21 months since the eMas 7 was launched in December 2024.

“The continued strong demand for Pro-Net’s electrified range of products is proof of the increased acceptance Malaysians have for xEVs. Currently, sales of Proton eMas models account for 19.3% of overall Proton sales meaning that as an OEM, we have almost achieved the 2030 target of 20% of sales comprising xEV vehicles set by the Malaysian government for the automotive industry,” said Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang.

Beyond the Malaysian market, Proton recorded export sales of 1,311 units (Proton and Geely models combined) for the month of September 2026, bringing its year-to-date figure to 7,370 units so far.

“As the country’s leading exporter of vehicles, Proton intends to lead the way to make Malaysia a centre of production for regional and global markets,” said Proton deputy CEO Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa.

“The seeds for accelerating growth in this area were planted by our own investments in production capacity, manpower upskilling, and technology and with a ramp up in activity to fully realise the potential of the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV), we see more gains to be made in this sector in the near future,” he said.