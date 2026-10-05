Puspakom opens new Kajang inspection centre – largest in Malaysia; 800 vehicles daily; full services by end-Nov

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 5 October 2026 3:49 pm

Puspakom has announced the opening of its newest and largest inspection centre located in Bandar Teknologi Kajang. This comes following the closure of its Pandan Mewah branch which ceased operations at the end of September this year.

According to the company, its Kajang branch will initially support private vehicle inspections from October 5 before routine and re-routine inspections for light commercial vehicles are carried out from October 28. From November 23 onwards, initial and re-initial inspections will be available.

By that time, the full range of services will include initial and routine inspections for light vehicles, special inspections, transfer of ownership (MV15), hire purchase inspection (B7) and voluntary vehicle inspections (B2).

“The Kajang branch will also serve as an important platform for Puspakom’s future technology initiatives, with AI-assisted inspection capabilities covering both undercarriage and above carriage inspections planned for implementation from November 2026. The initial implementation will focus on data collection and capability enhancement as we continue to strengthen and mature our AI inspection technologies,” said Mahmood Razak Bahman, CEO of Puspakom.

With an estimated capacity of up to 800 vehicles daily, Puspakom Kajang has 10 inspections lanes equally divided for commercial and private vehicles. The company says the new facility is strategically located to serve customers from Kajang, Semenyih, Beranang, Bangi and surrounding areas.

Puspakom Kajang can be found at Lot1A &1B, Jalan P4/13, Bandar Teknologi Kajang, 43500 Semenyih, Selangor, and operates from 8am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday. Customers can book their inspection appointments via the GiCheck online booking platform.