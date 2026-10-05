Singapore motorcyclists face RM38,000 COE to ride

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 October 2026 11:51 am

Just 7,547 new motorcycles and scooters were registered in Singapore in the first seven months of 2026, compared to the almost 535,000 motorcycles registered in Malaysia. The numbers are based on official data released by relevant government authorities with the difference coming as Singapore riders face a Category D Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premium of S$12,201 (RM37,900) at the September 23 bidding exercise.

The latest premium was down from S$12,556 (RM39,999) earlier in September, but motorcycle COE prices have remained firmly in five-figure territory this year for the city state. Singaporean riders must first secure the 10-year entitlement before registering a motorcycle, with the COE premium added on top of the cost of the machine, registration and other ownership expenses.

The high cost of entering the Singapore motorcycle market has become an affordability concern, with Land Transport Authority (LTA) acknowledging motorcycles remain an important mode of transport, including for people who depend on them for their livelihoods. LTA has also noted motorcycle owners are more likely to come from lower-income households than car owners and said it would continue monitoring Category D COE prices.

Singapore’s COE system is designed to control the vehicle population, with Category D specifically covering motorcycles. A successful COE bid gives the owner the right to register and use a vehicle for 10 years. For Malaysia, the latest registration numbers underline the motorcycle’s role as mass-market transport.

Malaysia registered more than 70 times as many motorcycles in eight months as Singapore did in seven months, despite the two countries being next-door neighbours. Singapore’s total motorcycle population is also far smaller with LTA data showing 152,101 motorcycles and scooters on Singapore roads at the end of 2025.