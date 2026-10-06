2026 Honda City Hatchback facelift rolls off Melaka plant – over 51,000 City Hatchbacks sold in Malaysia to date

In Cars, Honda, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 6 October 2026 1:29 pm

Barely a week after the order books opened on October 1 (which was in turn a week after the launch of the facelifted City sedan), the 2026 Honda City Hatchback facelift has officially begun production at Honda Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s (HMSB) Melaka plant.

The carmaker marked the occasion with an event at the line, which was attended by ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Japan to Malaysia Noriyuki Shikata.

“I commend Honda Malaysia for bringing together Japanese technology, manufacturing know-how and commitment to quality with Malaysian talent, local suppliers and industrial capabilities. Honda Malaysia’s commitment to localisation is particularly noteworthy.

“The company has helped to strengthen local capabilities and expand domestic production by working closely with local suppliers,” said Shikata.

“Honda Malaysia has grown alongside this nation, and we are privileged to be part of the deep-rooted relationship between Malaysia and Japan, which spans economy, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges.

“I extend our heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency Shikata Noriyuki for honouring us with his presence, making the production rollout of the New City Hatchback an even more memorable milestone,” said HSMB MD and CEO Narushi Yazaki.

“This rollout represents more than just the introduction of a new model; it reflects our dedication to manufacturing excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth. Driven by this commitment and our ‘Challenging Spirit’, Honda Malaysia strives to deliver products and services that bring joy and true value to Malaysians while supporting the local automotive industry,” he added.

In a release, HMSB said it has worked with approximately 500 local suppliers to date and has nearly 20,000 associates nationwide across Honda Malaysia, its dealership network and supplier partners.

Like the City sedan, this is the second facelift for the City Hatchback, which was first facelifted in 2024 after its late-2021 debut. Over 51,000 units have been sold in Malaysia to date. All you need to know about the latest facelift here. The City sedan costs RM90k-112k. You know our next question…