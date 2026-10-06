ACE 2026: Celebrate Lotus 30th anniversary in Malaysia – complimentary KEF LS LUXE speakers worth RM20k!

In Advertorial / by Danny Tan / 6 October 2026 11:40 am

The 2026 edition of the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – is happening this month, bringing plenty of deals to Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1. Mark your calendars because there are plenty of cars to see under one roof and tempting deals to enjoy.

Lotus is celebrating its 30th anniversary in Malaysia this year, and ACE 2026 coincides with the Lotus 30th Anniversary Month, which offers exclusive ownership opportunities for new and pre-owned Lotus models with attractive limited-time offers.

The KEF speakers in the Lotus Eletre and Emeya are among the best in the business and you’ll now get to enjoy the same rich sound at home – purchase a Lotus at ACE 2026 and receive a complimentary pair of KEF LS LUXE speakers worth RM19,899. Terms and conditions apply.

This is a collaboration between Lotus Cars Malaysia and HoeHuat Electric, authorised retailer and dedicated partner for KEF audio products in Malaysia. They have a dedicated KEF Store in their flagship outlet so look them up and head there for a full KEF sound experience.

The Eletre and Emeya ‘600’ models feature a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain delivering 612 PS and 710 Nm of torque. The 0-100 km/h sprint times are 4.15 seconds for the Emeya 600 and 4.5 seconds for the Eletre 600 – impressive figures for luxurious EVs capable of providing up to 600 km of WLTP range.

Active air suspension is standard, and MY27 models get larger wheels (21-inch for Emeya, 22-inch for Eletre), Pirelli P Zero tyres made specifically for Lotus vehicles, six-piston brake calipers and an active rear spoiler for extra downforce. The interior is boosted by Nappa leather and a 15-speaker KEF premium audio system, among other goodies.

Lotus is one of many brands present at ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Joining Petronas Primax in backing the show are co-sponsors Jacar and Carro.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, but on top of brand offers, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM2,500 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM45,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. More prizes are being lined up as we speak.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo and The Carage.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Mark your calendars, see you there!