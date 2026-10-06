ACE 2026: Pre-owned Lotus models from just RM399k! Hyper EVs or mid-engine sports car – what’s your pick?

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – is back for 2026 and will be happening this month, bringing great deals to Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1. The cars and the deals are all under one roof, so there’s no better place to shop for your next ride.

Lotus is celebrating its 30th anniversary in Malaysia this year, and ACE 2026 coincides with the Lotus 30th Anniversary Month, which offers exclusive ownership opportunities for new and pre-owned Lotus models with attractive limited-time offers.

Selected pre-owned Lotus models start from just RM399k, and aside from the now-familiar electric duo of the Emeya Hyper-GT and Eletre Hyper-SUV – which pack a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain delivering 612 PS and 710 Nm of torque – the Emira is still with us. This is of course a mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive machine like the Lotus sports cars of old – a good one is hard to come by now, and will be super rare in an electric future.

The Emira has two engine options. The ‘classic’ supercharged Toyota 2GR-FE 3.5-litre V6 makes 405 PS and 420 Nm with a six-speed manual gearbox. Yes, a good ol’ 6MT, which you should get over the six-speed torque converter automatic option if you can drive stick. There’s also a 2.0-litre turbo-four from Mercedes-AMG that sends 360 hp/430 Nm of torque to the rear wheels. The M139 is mated to an eight-speed DCT, also from Affalterbach.

Lotus is one of many brands present at ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Joining Petronas Primax in backing the show are co-sponsors Jacar and Carro.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, but on top of brand offers, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM2,500 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM45,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. More prizes are being lined up as we speak.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo and The Carage.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Mark your calendars, we’ll see you there!