Chery Stockman more details – 476 PS, 800 Nm diesel pick-up, 96 km WLTP EV range; delayed to Feb 2027

In Cars, Chery, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 6 October 2026 11:49 am

Chery has revealed more details of its forthcoming Stockman, as it opens orders in its main market of Australia. Poised to become the world’s first diesel plug-in hybrid pick-up truck, it’s set to offer plenty of power and torque for even the most demanding of owners.

As previously revealed, the Stockman will make use of a 2.5 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel, and while we still have no information as to the configuration of the electric motor(s) or transmission, we do now know that it will make a heady 476 PS and 800 Nm of torque. For those keeping score, that’s a whopping 195 PS and 103 Nm more than the Ford Ranger PHEV, but 47 PS and 200 Nm less than the potent JAC T9 PHEV.

The Chery is also closer to the JAC than the Ford when it comes to EV range. With a 34 kWh LFP battery, the Stockman is able to travel up to 96 km on a single charge, versus 100 km for the T9 PHEV and just 45 km for the Ranger PHEV.

Chery is also boasting about the Stockman’s double-wishbone front and leaf-spring rear suspension, front, centre and rear differential locks (hinting that there will be a conventional 4×4 driveline, with both the engine and the motors up front), 3,495kg braked towing capacity, 750kg unbraked towing capacity and over 247 mm of ground clearance.

The details add to what we’ve already seen about the Stockman, including the slightly derivative Ford Bronco-esque styling and the very macho-looking interior with chunky switchgear and design details. Chery has confirmed that the truck will feature a 10.25-inch instrument display, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 14-speaker sound system, as well as “a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).”

While order-taking is underway, Chery has confirmed that the launch date has slipped from the late-2026 timeline, with deliveries Down Under now slated to kick off in February 2027. This will come after the truck debuts in China as the Rely Hi800.

It’s set to be joined by a Jaecoo version that will presumably offer a different, more premium design, as well as a greater sense of luxury. That’s not all – there will also be a Tiggo V, a unibody SUV-based truck with a removable rear canopy, which will also be offered as a Jaecoo. This is part of a massive pick-up offensive that will also apparently include a new sub-brand amusingly called Himla.

Himla, by the way, is set to be launched in Malaysia next year, almost certainly as part of the massive CKD local assembly operation currently being set up in Lembah Beringin. Which of these trucks – not forgetting the KP11, an older model sold in China as the Rely R08 – would you like to see in Malaysia? Let us know in the comments.

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