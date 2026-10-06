Citroen 2CV to be revived as an EV – Paris debut, Oct 11

In Cars, Citroën, International News / by Gerard Lye / 6 October 2026 4:52 pm

The Citroen 2CV was one of the French brand’s most memorable models. First introduced in 1948, the economy car served the motorise the large number of farmers still using horses and carts in rural France and was developed with several features in mind.

The first is that it needed to have smooth ride, with the famous egg test showcasing the car’s advanced-for-its-time suspension. The idea was that it could drive across a freshly plowed field with a basket of eggs on the passenger seat without breaking a single one.

The 2CV was also nicknamed “an umbrella on wheels” for its full-width canvas roll-back sunroof to accommodate oversized loads. Detechable parts and a low-cost, air-cooled flat-twin engine with minimal moving parts also made maintenance a breeze for owners.

Last rolling off the production line in 1990, the 2CV is poised to make a return at this year’s Paris Motor Show, albeit as a modern electric vehicle (EV) after years of speculation. In a series of posts, Citroen teased the reborn 2CV with styling references to the original and a focus on affordability that will be presented as a concept on October 11 – a production version is expected to follow in 2028.

The teasers show design cues like a grooved bonnet, semi-circular LED headlamps on bulbous fenders, retro door handles and wheels, as well as indicators on the C-pillars. A previous teaser also indicated the new 2CV will have a side profile similar to the original, replete with an illuminated double-chevron emblem at the front.