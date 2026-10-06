G80 M3 sedan is one-millionth BMW M car from Munich production line, where upcoming M3 EV will be made

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Mick Chan / 6 October 2026 11:59 am

The one-millionth BMW M car has rolled of the production line at the BMW Group plant in Munich, Germany, and the milestone vehicle is a facelifted G80-generation BMW M3 sedan in BMW Individual Fire Orange III that was presented by head of BMW Group Plant Munich, Peter Weber to BMW M CEO Franciscus van Meel.

“BMW M combines road and racetrack capabilities with everyday practicality. The one-millionth BMW M vehicle shows that these values are still very much appreciated by our customers, 40 years after the market launch of the first BMW M3,” van Meel said.

This motivates us to continuously develop our BMW M high-performance vehicle portfolio based on BMW M Neue Klasse technology, including fully-electric models, in line with our core brand promise,” he continued.

That transition towards a fully-electric model will see the upcoming BEV M3 produced at the Munich plant, which will only produce fully-electric vehicles from 2027, according to the manufacturer. This would mean that the petrol-powered twin to the upcoming electric M3 will be produced at a different site.

In preparation for producing only electric vehicles at the Munich plant, the site has been remodelled with modern production structures and digialisation, and a new body shop along with new vehicle assembly and logistics areas have been built on around a third of the plant site’s total area.

The BMW Group is investing around 650 million euros (RM2.98 billion) to turn the Munich plant into one exclusively for EVs, said the manufacturer.