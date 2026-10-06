KPDN takes RON95 samples from 11 petrol stations in Kedah following claims of water mixing with fuel

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 6 October 2026 9:43 am

The Kedah branch of the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) has taken RON 95 petrol samples from 11 petrol stations in several districts for analysis, reports Bernama. This comes following recent viral claims that the fuel was mixed with water and caused vehicles to break down after refuelling at affected stations.

“Domestic trade enforcement teams conducted inspections at 11 petrol stations today and took fuel samples from the involved tanks or pumps for inspection and further analysis,” said state domestic trade director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin on Monday (October 5, 2026).

“At the same time, preliminary inspections using the manual dipping method and a review of the automatic tank gauge (ATG) system readings showed no indication of the presence of water in the inspected fuel storage tanks,” he added. The inspections covered petrol stations located in Alor Setar, Kubang Pasu, Sungai Petani and Kulim, as well as checks of fuel supply receipts, sales records and other relevant documents.

As the preliminary findings were not conclusive, Muhammad Nizam said the samples would be sent to the department of chemistry while petrol stations operators would also sent samples to their respective oil companies’ laboratories.

“The ministry will scrutinise the analysis results and the overall investigation findings before determining the next course of action, including taking appropriate measures if there is any violation of legal provisions,” he said.