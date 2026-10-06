Malaysian Mat Rempit face jail, tougher penalties from Nov 1 under amendments to Act 333

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 October 2026 9:01 am

Mat Rempit (motorcycle hooligans) could face heavier penalties, including imprisonment, from November 1, with amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) expected to come into force after clearing Parliament. Road Transport Department (JPJ) senior enforcement director Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the amendments are now awaiting gazetting, with the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ views still being sought.

“If all goes well, it will be enforced from Nov 1,” he told reporters. “We will impose much heavier penalties, including imprisonment, for Mat Rempit offences,” said Kifli.

The amended provisions are aimed at illegal racing, dangerous riding and road hooliganism, while amendments to Section 42(a) are expected to give investigating officers stronger grounds to take action against offenders. The tougher measures come as Mat Rempit activity continues to pose an enforcement challenge, including at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Baru, where illegal riding activities have repeatedly been reported.

Kifli said JPJ would work with the police to tackle the recurring problem. “The issue of Mat Rempit at the Kota Baru airport is a recurring problem and the JPJ will cooperate with the police to ensure enforcement action is taken,” he said in a The New Straits Time report.

He described Mat Rempit activities as a national concern requiring continuous enforcement by the relevant agencies, rather than one-off operations. With Parliament’s approval already secured, gazetting is the remaining step before the amendments can be enforced nationwide from November 1.