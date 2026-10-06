Porsche Malaysia opens new service centre in Kuching – first in East Malaysia; operated by Hap Seng Prestige

In Cars, Local News, Porsche / by Gerard Lye / 6 October 2026 1:36 pm

Porsche Malaysia, which is represented by Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP), has launched its first authorised service centre in East Malaysia. Located in Kuching, Sarawak, the 1S facility is operated by Hap Seng Prestige and serves to provide support to Porsche customers in the region.

The service centre features a customer lounge as well as a two-bay workshop, the latter staffed by trained technicians and equipped with specialised diagnostics systems and tools that meet global Porsche standards.

Naturally, genuine Porsche parts are sourced directly from the brand’s global supply network to ensure service compliance. Customers can also explore a selection of Porsche Tequipment accessories and Porsche Lifestyle merchandise while they wait for their vehicle to be serviced.

You can visit Porsche Service Centre Kuching at 11298, Jalan Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim 93450, Kuching, Sarawak.