Triumph reveals 2027 motorcycle models – Bonneville T40/T40 Black, Tiger 1200/900, Street Triple 798

In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 October 2026 8:09 pm

Triumph Motorcycles has confirmed four major new motorcycle launches between October 6 and December 15, starting with today’s reveal of the new Bonneville T40 and T40 Black, followed by the Tiger 1200 on October 27, Street Triple 798 on November 17, and Tiger 900 on December 15. The first of the four, the all-new Bonneville T40 and T40 Black, were fully revealed today.

Both models feature a new iteration of Triumph’s 400 cc TR Series engine, combined with the iconic styling associated with the Bonneville family. Designed around relaxed ergonomics, category-leading technology, retro styling and the attention to detail expected of a Bonneville, the T40 and T40 Black are scheduled to go on sale globally in late spring 2027.

Next up is the new Tiger 1200, which Triumph will unveil on October 27. The new adventure motorcycle gets a distinctive new look, while its updated 1,200 cc triple-cylinder engine is said to deliver greater performance and refinement.

Triumph has also confirmed advanced rider technology and what it describes as the most sophisticated suspension package ever fitted to a Triumph motorcycle. The Street Triple 798 follows on November 17, when Triumph will reveal its full specification.

The new naked bike is powered by a new 798 cc engine developed for the 2027 Moto2 championship, with Triumph promising an even more performance-focused specification than previous Street Triple models. The new Tiger 1200 and Street Triple 798 will both be displayed at EICMA and Motorcycle Live.

Finally, Triumph will reveal the new Tiger 900 on December 15. The updated adventure model will feature a more powerful and refined engine, upgraded chassis, enhanced rider technology and next-generation connectivity as standard.

The four launches give Triumph a busy final quarter of 2026, with significant updates spanning its Bonneville, Tiger and Street Triple families ahead of the 2027 model year. Nick Bell, Chief Marketing Officer, Triumph Motorcycles, said, “We’ve got four important model launches coming over the next three months, starting today with the new Bonneville T40. It’s great to be able to give riders an early look at what’s coming.”