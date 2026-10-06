Zetrix submits proposal to settle RM314 mil outstanding remittances following JPJ services suspension

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 6 October 2026 10:51 am

According to a report by NST, Zetrix AI Bhd, which is part of the MYEG Group, has a submitted a proposal to the government to resolve outstanding remittances following its suspension by the road transport department (JPJ) on October 5, 2026.

In a statement, the company said its immediate priority is to resolve outstanding obligations and work towards restoring affected services, subject to necessary government approvals. It did not provide further details on the proposal or the amount involved.

JPJ yesterday announced that it would suspend the services of My E.G. Sdn Bhd and Zetrix AI Berhad as its collection agents. Transport minister Anthony Loke revealed that both companies under the group failed to remit RM314 million in government revenue that was collected between May 19 and September 30 this year.

The ministry and JPJ reportedly issued 35 reminders and held four engagement sessions with the company and other stakeholders to recover the money. Loke also said the company had submitted a post-dated cheque for RM231 million dated September 30, but the bank did not process the payment following instructions from the company, which led to the suspension.