2026 Mazda CX-5 priced at RM171,510 OTR in Malaysia – third-generation SUV with 2.5L engine; launching Oct 8

In Cars, Local News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / 7 October 2026 10:03 am

It looks like Bermaz Motor has revealed pricing for the all-new Mazda CX-5 ahead of the SUV’s launch tomorrow on October 8, 2026. On Mazda Malaysia’s official website, there’s an updated price list that seemingly includes both the third- (KM) and second-generation (KF) models – note the internal variant codes.

When the order books opened for the latest CX-5 in June, we were told that the SUV would have an estimated price of RM170,000. Based on the most recent price list, the official asking price is RM171,510.40 on-the-road without insurance, which isn’t too far from the estimate.

Just one variant, the 2.5G High, is offered here, and it comes with a sunroof as standard. Full specifications will be revealed on launch day, but we know that the SUV will come with a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine.

What isn’t confirmed is if the engine is paired with a 24-volt mild hybrid system, which is the case in Japan. Over there, the e-Skyactiv G 2.5 engine is joined by a lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator (ISG), the latter rated at 6.5 PS (5.4 hp or 4 kW) and 60.5 Nm of torque. Together, the total system output is 178 PS (176 hp or 131 kW) and 237 Nm, with a six-speed automatic transmission sending drive to either the front or all four wheels.

The Philippines also gets this mild hybrid powertrain, but in other markets like Australia and Indonesia, the CX-5 comes with the non-electrified Skyactiv G 2.5 engine making either 179 PS (177 hp or 132 kW) and 240 Nm (Indonesia) or up to 188 PS (185 kW or 138 kW) and 257 Nm (Australia; RON 95).

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As is the case with most Mazda vehicles, the CX-5 comes with a five-year/100,000-km manufacturer warranty and free maintenance package as well as Activ-e window film.

Compared to the locally-assembled (CKD), second-generation model, the newer CX-5 at RM171,510.40 is RM6,550 more expensive than the KF-generation 2.5G 2WD High (2026 model year) at RM164,960.40. Is the extra worth the larger size, increased interior space and the massive new touchscreen that sees a severe cut down on physical controls? Over 600 people think so, according to a market insight report.

GALLERY: 2026 Mazda CX-5 at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show