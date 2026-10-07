2027 MINI Countryman Untamed Edition debuts – rugged styling cues, higher ground clearance, all-terrain tyres

In Cars, International News, MINI / by Gerard Lye / 7 October 2026 1:09 pm

The MINI Countryman has been ruggedised to become the Untamed Edition, a new adventure-focused variant that can be ordered with a variety of powertrains, be it petrol, diesel or pure electric depending on the market.

According to the carmaker, the Untamed Edition comes with a 15 mm suspension lift for an increased ground clearance of up to 19 mm, which improves the SUV’s approach and breakover angles. To go along with the lift, there are exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels that are paired with Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyres.

Other additions include textured protective film for the wheel arches, side sills and ‘Power Dome’ on the bonnet, while the underbody receives protection elements finished in Dark Steel. Completing the outdoorsy look is the edition-specific Untamed logo on C-pillar as well as a roof tent developed in partnership with Italian specialist Autohome, the latter featuring integrated gas struts for quick deployment.

MINI also teamed up with outdoor equipment specialist Helinox for a collection of camping gear, including folding chairs and tables. Customers can also order an optional tow bar with a towing capacity of up to 2,000 kg, while the roof load capacity is 75 kg while driving and up to 300 kg when stationary.

To ensure one can spot the Untamed Edition with ease, it gets a new front grille with a vertically oriented geometry. The side sills are also new, as is the sculpted rear diffuser, with many of the design elements and accents finished in Dark Steel. Natural, earthy and mineral tones serve as inspiration for the exterior colours, of which there are Hideaway Grey, Nomad Blue, Nanuq White and Midnight Black to choose from.

There’s also Frozen Nomad Blue, the first matte finish to be introduced into MINI series production, while the roof can be had in either Glazed White or Jet Black. As for the interior, it is styled with inspiration from modern outdoor equipment, natural textures and highly functional products.

As such, the Nightshade Blue sports seats are trimmed in perforated Vescin vegan leather upholstery with knitted surfaces in the shoulder and headrest areas, as well as piping and decorative stitching in Cornflower Blue. Knitted surfaces on the dashboard and door panels in a Millennial Melange colour tone are also part of the package, while Dark Steel accents replace the Vibrant Silver ones.

Meanwhile, Cornflower Blue accents are applied on the steering wheel fabric strap, steering wheel spoke and selected interior elements. The centre console storage also gets redesigned for a more robust geometry and integrates elastic retaining straps. Patterned rubber floor mats and boot tray add to the rugged nature. The Untamed Edition will roll off the assembly line at BMW Group Plant Leipzig in November 2026, with a market launch scheduled for early 2027.