2027 MotoGP: Rider/Team line-up for next year, Acosta to Ducati, Bagnaia joins Aprilia, Quartararo to Honda

In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 October 2026 11:10 am

Ahead of the Indonesian round at Mandalika, the last Philip Island MotoGP and the Malaysian Grand Prix, the 2027 MotoGP rider line-up is now taking shape, with some of the biggest names in the premier class set for major team changes. Next also sees a new technical era for MotoGP as teams move to a new 850 cc race bike engine configuration.

The 2027 season brings a major shake-up, headlined by Pedro Acosta replacing Francesco Bagnaia alongside Marc Marquez at Ducati, with Bagnaia moving to Aprilia and Fabio Quartararo switching from Yamaha to Honda. The 22 seats across the 11 MotoGP teams are now confirmed, with the grid also featuring several riders making the jump between manufacturers and, in the case of Nicolo Bulega, from WorldSBK to MotoGP.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez remains with Ducati Lenovo Team through 2028, but gets a new teammate in Pedro Acosta. Acosta leaves KTM after three MotoGP seasons to join the factory Ducati team, replacing two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Aprilia Racing will field Marco Bezzecchi alongside Bagnaia, with the latter signing a four-year deal with the Noale, Italy manufacturer. It represents one of the biggest moves of the 2027 rider market, with the two-time world champion leaving Ducati after four seasons with the factory team.

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP has completely revamped its factory line-up as 2024 world champion Jorge Martin joins from Aprilia, while Ai Ogura steps up from Trackhouse with both contracted through 2028. That means Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins leave the factory Yamaha squad at the end of 2026.

BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP will also have an all-new pairing, with 2020 MotoGP world champion Joan Mir joining from Honda. He will be partnered by Daniel Holgado, who steps up to MotoGP as a rookie, with both riders switching to Ducati machinery.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing loses Acosta but brings in two familiar faces from Ducati satellite teams. Alex Marquez moves across from Gresini, while Fabio Di Giannantonio steps up from VR46 to form KTM’s new factory pairing for 2027.

Fabio Quartararo will spearhead Honda HRC Castrol’s factory effort from 2027, returning the 2021 world champion to a new manufacturer as MotoGP enters its 850 cc era. His teammate remains the only unresolved seat in the factory squad, with Diogo Moreira and David Alonso both in contention.

Johann Zarco remains locked in with Castrol Honda LCR for 2027, but LCR’s second rider is still to be decided. Honda’s multi-year signing of David Alonso and existing contract with Moreira leave the second seat as one of the remaining questions around the Honda camp.

Raul Fernandez stays with SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP through the end of 2028, while Enea Bastianini joins him for 2027. The American team therefore retains continuity on one side of the garage while adding a race-winning MotoGP rider on the other.

Red Bull KTM Tech3 will continue with KTM machinery and has a completely new rider pairing for 2027. Luca Marini joins from Honda, with Moto2 star Senna Agius stepping up to MotoGP alongside him. The KTM-Tech3 partnership has also been extended on a multi-year basis.

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team will have Fermin Aldeguer and Nicolò Bulega in 2027. Aldeguer remains with Ducati after moving across from Gresini, while WorldSBK championship leader Bulega makes the jump into MotoGP for his first premier-class season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu stays with Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP for his second MotoGP season, while Izan Guevara joins him after four seasons in Moto2. Razgatlioglu has already sampled Yamaha’s new 850 cc prototype during testing, giving the former WorldSBK champion an early taste of the machinery that will define the 2027 regulations.

The 2027 grid shows a substantial reshuffle of the established order, with Marquez-Acosta at Ducati, Bagnaia-Bezzecchi at Aprilia, Martin-Ogura at Yamaha and Quartararo leading Honda among the headline pairings. It also marks the arrival of a new generation, with Holgado, Agius, Bulega and Guevara all adding fresh faces to the premier class as MotoGP prepares for its major 2027 regulation change.