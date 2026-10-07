2027 Triumph Bonneville T40, T40 Black – Hinckley’s new 400 cc retro bikes coming in 2027

In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 October 2026 9:00 am

Triumph is taking its 400 cc motorcycle and giving it one of its most iconic names, unveiling the new 2027 Triumph Bonneville T40 and T40 Black as smaller-capacity variant of its legendary retro roadster. In Malaysia, Triumph currently lists the Speed 400 (RM27,200) and the Scrambler 400 X (RM30,900) in the catalogue while pricing for the new Bonneville T40 will be revealed early next year.

Both the Bonneville T40 and T40 Black use a dedicated version of Triumph’s 400 cc TR Series single-cylinder engine made by Bajaj in India, producing 32 PS at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. A revised cylinder head and Bonneville-specific tune are intended to deliver stronger low-end torque and a relaxed power delivery.

The retro bikes retain the classic Bonneville formula, with a teardrop fuel tank, round LED headlight, long mudguards, twin rear shocks, spoked wheels and a peashooter exhaust. The T40 gets traditional chrome and brushed-metal finishes while the T40 Black comes with Matt Pewter Grey/Matt Phantom Black paint, with blacked-out engine components and exhaust.

The standard T40 is offered in three two-tone schemes – Aegean Blue/Fusion White, Meriden Blue/Tangerine Orange and New England White/Jet Black – with hand-painted coach lining adding to the heritage look. Underneath the retro styling is a modern electronics package, including a 4-inch circular full-colour TFT display, smartphone connectivity, navigation, three riding modes, cruise control and lean-sensitive two-channel ABS and traction control.

The T40 comes with an upright riding position and a 790 mm seat height, while an accessory low seat reduces this to 770 mm. Ready-to-ride weight is 191 kg and braking is done with single hydraulic brake discs front and rear, while fuel tank capacity was not disclosed.

An 18-inch front and 17-inch rear lightweight aluminium wheel and model specific chassis are aimed at keeping the Bonneville easy to manoeuvre. The T40 joins Triumph’s expanding 400 cc family, alongside the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X, Scrambler 400 XC, Tracker 400 and Thruxton 400 with Triumph saying the platform has surpassed 60,000 motorcycles sold across more than 50 countries.