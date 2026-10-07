65% of Malaysia’s 40.77m registered vehicles are active

In Cars, Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / 7 October 2026 4:14 pm

According to the Malaysian transport ministry, 26.6 million vehicles (including almost 16 million cars and 9.57 million motorbikes) out of the 40.77 million vehicles registered in the country as of end-September (65.3%) are active, The Star reports.

“The high number of registrations shows that the public’s dependence on private vehicles is still high,” the ministry said in a written parliamentary reply, adding that the number of registered vehicles stood at 38.7 million as of end-2024 and there were 1.62 million new registrations last year, including about 847,000 cars and 703,000 motorbikes.

Recognising that more private vehicles means worse congestion, higher accident risk, longer travel times, diminished productivity and well-being, higher travel costs and more pollution, the ministry said its response rests on three strategies: stronger public transport, targeted traffic management and moving more cargo by rail.

It cited the LRT3 Shah Alam Line, KTM ETS to Johor Bahru Sentral, Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link and the Penang Mutiara Line LRT as examples of recent rail initiatives, and AI-powered traffic light timing adjustment in the area of traffic management.

The ministry also said automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras linked to the road transport department‘s (JPJ) MySikap system can detect moving vehicles with expired road tax or insurance, reducing the need for physical roadblocks.

Under the Road to Rail agenda in the 13th Malaysia Plan, the government aims to raise the share of rail goods from 6% in 2025 to 13% by 2030, supported by the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL). The ministry said these efforts were coordinated by the cabinet committee on road safety and congestion, chaired by the deputy prime minister.