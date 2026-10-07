ACE 2026: Buy the Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV SUV at SCCC, get an early bird package worth RM3,000, and more

In Advertorial / by Mick Chan / 7 October 2026 8:09 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – is happening from October 31 to November 1, 2026, and the sales-driven expo returns this year to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) where you will find great deals on cars, under one roof.

Looking to get into electrified motoring, albeit with the backup of internal combustion power, packaged in a rugged SUV form? The Jetour T2 i-DM fits the bill, bringing plug-in hybrid electrification to the squared-up, tough off-roader shape of the T2.

Priced from RM162,000, the Jetour T2 i-DM can be purchased with a range of early bird privileges, for customers of the first 2,000 vehicle registrations.

Here, customers may select one of two available options, each worth RM3,000. The first, Option A, brings you a free V2L (vehicle-to-load) adapter cable and a free AC charger with complimentary home installation.

Not only will you get complimentary equipment and charging credit, you’ll also receive insurance benefits when you purchase your Jetour T2 i-DM including insurance coverage worth RM5,000 for your EV charger wall box, new driver personal liability coverage worth up to RM5,000, as well as special perils coverage.

There’s more. There will be RM300 shopping vouchers offered exclusively with bookings made at ACE 2026, and when you make your booking of the Jetour T2 i-DM by December 31, 2026, you’ll also stand a chance to win Jetour Life merchandise worth RM2,000.

Jetour is one of many brands at ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Leapmotor, Lotus, Perodua, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, and more. In addition to Petronas Primax, ACE 2026 is co-sponsored by Jacar and Carro.

On top of the offers from each of the participating brands, customers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM2,500 worth of vouchers from us.

Each confirmed booking also enters you, the buyer into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM45,000, including a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. Also up for grabs are goodie bags from V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo and The Carage.

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – takes place from October 31 to November 1, at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC); find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite. See you there!