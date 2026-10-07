ACE 2026: Get the Zeekr 7X from only RM193,800 and enjoy a free wallbox and 2 years’ free service!

In Advertorial / by Jonathan Lee / 7 October 2026 7:21 pm

Just over three weeks to go before the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, returns to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1. The event brings you the best deals on new and pre-owned cars as the year winds to a close, and this edition will see Zeekr offering the 7X with plenty of goodies.

The handsome premium electric SUV will come with a complimentary AC wallbox charger as well as a two-year/40,000 km free maintenance and service package. This sweetens the deal for a car that is already attractively priced at RM193,800 for the RWD Long Range model RM230,800 for the AWD Performance.

Don’t forget, the 7X is one of the most technologically-advanced EVs on sale. Built on an 800-volt electrical architecture, it supports up to 420 kW of DC fast charging, enabling it to be topped up from 10 to 80% in just 16 minutes. That’s despite the car having a large 100 kWh battery that delivers a range of up to 615 km on the WLTP cycle.

The AWD Performance variant is another highlight, producing 646 PS and 710 Nm of torque and flinging this family car from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. It also comes air suspension, powered doors and Zeekr’s trademark Stargate integrated smart light curtain.

Zeekr is one of many brands present at ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda & Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart and Volkswagen, among others. The show is also co-sponsored by Jacar and Carro, which will showcase their own products and services.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, and on top of that, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM2,500 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM45,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo and The Carage.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Mark your calendars, and find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite. We’ll see you there!