ACE 2026: Perodua QV-E gets extra RM10k rebate, now priced from RM53k with BaaS, plus RM2.5k of vouchers

In Advertorial / by Danny Tan / 7 October 2026 3:27 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – is back for 2026 and will be happening this month, bringing great deals to Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1. The cars and the deals are all under one roof, so there’s no better place to shop for your next ride.

If you’re considering a new EV, why not include the Perodua QV-E in your shortlist? Malaysia’s first homegrown EV might not be an obvious choice, but it boasts sharp, sporty styling and surprisingly competitive figures for its price, which we’ll get to later.

The QV-E’s front-mounted motor puts out a healthy 204 PS (150 kW) and 285 Nm of torque, which gets it from 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. Juice for the motor comes from a 52.5 kWh LFP battery from CATL, and claimed range is 370 km on the WLTP cycle.

The QV-E is now being offered with a RM10,000 cash rebate, effectively bringing the price down to RM53,499 under Perodua’s battery-as-a-service (BaaS) subscription package, or RM77,499 for the full purchase of the car. Opt for the battery lease – which leaves battery ownership and liabilities to P2 – and you’ll pay an all-inclusive RM215 a month on top of the car’s monthly instalment. Compare the figures and do the math, it might surprise you.

Perodua is one of many brands present at ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Joining Petronas Primax in backing the show are co-sponsors Jacar and Carro.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, but on top of brand offers, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM2,500 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM45,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo and The Carage.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Mark your calendars, and find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite. We’ll see you there!