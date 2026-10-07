In Audi, Cars, Local News / by Paul Tan / 7 October 2026 11:09 am

Audi owners who service their cars at Audi Centre Glenmarie, take note. The dealership, which is operated by Euromobil Sdn Bhd and is part of the EON dealership network, has announced that its service reception has been temporarily relocated to the EON Body & Paint Hub, located next to Audi Centre Glenmarie, effective today (October 7).

In a relocation notice posted on Facebook, the dealership said that its Audi sales and after-sales operations will continue as usual, and all existing service appointments will proceed as scheduled. It did not say how long the temporary arrangement will last.

For service assistance, owners can contact Audi Glenmarie Service at +60 11 1177 2551, while sales enquiries can be directed to Audi Glenmarie at +60 16 699 9366. Both lines are open from 8.30am to 5.45pm.