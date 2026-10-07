Auto Bavaria Penang offers up to RM38,000 rebates at The Sime Motors Collection 2026, Oct 8-11, Gurney Plaza

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 7 October 2026 3:58 pm

Looking for your next premium vehicle? Auto Bavaria Penang is showcasing a range of attractive offers and financing packages across selected BMW and MINI models this weekend.

From 8 to 11 October, Auto Bavaria Penang brings a wide selection of BMW and MINI models to Gurney Plaza, Penang, in conjunction with the inaugural Sime Motors Collection 2026 roadshow. Discover event-exclusive deals that make owning a brand-new BMW or MINI even more attainable.

Selected BMW models are available with interest rates from as low as 1.68% through BMW Financial Services, along with attractive cash rebates. Beyond BMW’s signature driving dynamics, you’ll also enjoy greater peace of mind with a complimentary five-year BMW Service & Repair Inclusive package.

While you’re there, take a closer look at the BMW X4 and BMW 218 Gran Coupé M Sport, both distinguished by their sleek, sporty design and elegant coupé-inspired rooflines. Both models combine sporty design, premium features and everyday practicality, making them compelling choices for a wide range of drivers.

Prospective MINI owners can also take advantage of attractive savings and financing packages during the event. Enjoy exclusive cash rebates together with BMW Financial Services financing packages, including up to RM38,000 off the MINI Countryman. Selected models are also available with interest rates from as low as 0.88%.

In addition, customers who purchase a new MINI will receive a complimentary Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine, available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. Customers who complete their purchase during the event will also receive a complimentary MINI Advanced Car Eye dashcam.

If the classic MINI 3 Door feels a little too compact and the MINI Countryman a little too spacious, the MINI Aceman could be the perfect fit. Positioned between the MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman, the MINI Aceman combines compact dimensions, practical five-door versatility and MINI’s signature go-kart handling, offering a well-balanced option within the lineup.

Mark your calendar and visit Auto Bavaria Penang at The Sime Motors Collection 2026 roadshow, taking place at Gurney Plaza, Penang from 8 to 11 October. Visitors can explore the latest BMW and MINI models and take advantage of exclusive event promotions available throughout the four-day roadshow. More details on the Auto Bavaria website as well as Facebook and Instagram pages.

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