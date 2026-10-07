In Advertorial, Dongfeng / by Harvinder Sidhu / 7 October 2026 4:11 pm

Seremban folks, here’s a chance to get acquainted with one of the newer EV brands in Malaysia without leaving town. Dongfeng Carro is holding a roadshow at Palm Mall Seremban from October 5 to 11, open daily from 10am to 10pm on the UG Floor, with discounts of up to RM8,888 on offer (terms and conditions apply).

On display are the Dongfeng Vigo electric SUV and the 007 electric fastback sedan, and the Dongfeng Carro team will be on hand to walk you through the cars, financing options and ownership details, as well as the latest offers.

Dongfeng Vigo – compact electric SUV with a split tailgate

The Vigo is powered by a front-mounted electric motor making 163 PS (120 kW) and 230 Nm, fed by a 51.87 kWh LFP battery that’s good for up to 380 km of WLTP-rated range. Equipment includes a 12.8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, Level 2 driver assistance systems and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Its signature feature is the two-piece split tailgate. The lower section folds out into a bench that supports up to 150 kg, so it doubles as a seat when you’re camping, tailgating or changing into your hiking boots, and behind it sits a 500-litre boot. The Vigo retails at RM108,888 on-the-road without insurance.

Dongfeng 007 – electric fastback with up to 544 PS

The 007 is the sleeker of the pair, an electric fastback sedan that goes up against the likes of the BYD Seal and Tesla Model 3. Both variants sold here use a 73.48 kWh LFP battery. The rear-wheel drive Premium makes 272 PS (200 kW) and 310 Nm for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds and up to 530 km of WLTP-rated range, while the dual-motor all-wheel drive Prime has 544 PS (400 kW) and 620 Nm, and gets from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

The 007 retails at RM169,888 for the Premium and RM195,888 for the Prime.

Every Dongfeng sold here comes with a six-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty, plus an eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty for the powertrain, including the high-voltage battery.

Plan your visit

📅 October 5-11, 2026

🕒 10am – 10pm daily

📍 UG Floor, Palm Mall Seremban

Can’t make it to Seremban? Register your interest in the Dongfeng Vigo here, or the 007 here, and the Dongfeng Carro team will get in touch.