Li Auto to enter Thai market by end-2026 – joins Hong Kong, Singapore in RHD expansion; Malaysia next?

In Cars, International News, Li Auto / by Gerard Lye / 7 October 2026 3:49 pm

According to a report by CarNewsChina, Li Auto will launch in Thailand by the end of 2026 as one of the first right-hand drive markets for the Beijing-based brand alongside Hong Kong and Singapore.

While it wasn’t revealed which models will first go on sale in Thailand, the fully electric Mega MPV and i6 SUV are tipped to be the brand’s initial RHD offerings. The Mega is a large people carrier that measures 5,350 mm long, 1,965 mm wide, 1,850 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 3,300 mm.

It sits up to seven people in a 2-2-3 layout and features two electric motors for a total system output of 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW). Powering the all-wheel drive setup is a 102.7-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery that is good for a WLTP-rated range of around 582 km (710 km CLTC). The MPV is said to support DC fast charging at a peak of up to 520 kW (400 kW nominal), with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the i6 is a mid-size SUV measuring 4,950 mm long, 1,935 mm wide, 1,655 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The five-seater can be had with a single rear electric motor rated at 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) or a dual-motor configuration that adds a 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) electric motor at the front for the same total system output as the Mega.

The i6 features an 87.3-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that provides as much as 590 km of range following the WLTP standard (720 km CLTC) in RWD guise. With an expansion into RHD markets, could Malaysia also welcome Li Auto in the near future?