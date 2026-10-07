Malaysian fuel prices Oct 8-14, 2026 – petrol up, RON95 to RM4.67, RON97 to RM5.15; diesel unchanged, RM5.27

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Anthony Lim / 7 October 2026 7:18 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means that it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance releasing the retail price of fuels for the coming week of October 8 to 14, 2026.

There is no change to the price of unsubsidised B10/B15 diesel this week, so the fuel stays at the RM5.27 per litre it was at last week. As such, Euro 5 B7 diesel, which costs 20 sen more per litre than B10/B15 diesel, stays at RM5.47 per litre in the coming week.

As of July 1, Malaysians owning a diesel vehicle pay a subsidised retail price of RM2.10 per litre for B10 and B15 diesel blends, with eligible users now allocated a monthly quota of 300 litres as of September 1. This is still shared with Budi95, which means the increase from 200 to 300 litres applies to both fuels.

As for petrol, the price of unsubsidised RON 95 is RM4.67 per litre, 15 sen up from the RM4.52 per litre price it was at last week, while RON 97 is also up by 15 sen to RM5.15 per litre, from its RM5.00 per litre price of last week.

Subsidised RON 95 petrol under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme continues at RM1.99 per litre, with Malaysians holding a valid driving licence being eligible for the fuel at a monthly quota that has now been restored to 300 litres as of September 1.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, October 14. This is the 42nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 405th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.