Motorcycle owners renting to foreigners to face action; some used for excessive loads, posing danger – JPJ

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 7 October 2026 11:15 am

The road transport department (JPJ) has detected a growing trend of motorcycle owners renting their vehicles to foreigners, and some of these vehicles are used to transport excessive loads, reported New Straits Times.

“We have identified a new trend involving Malaysians renting motorcycles to foreigners for between RM50 and RM200 a month, depending on the motorcycle’s condition. Three-wheeled motorcycles are most common in the East Coast and are usually used to collect discarded or recyclable materials, with many operated by members of the Rohingya community,” said JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan.

Action could be taken by the JPJ against both foreign drivers and the Malaysian motorcycle owners when the offences are committed, Kifli said. The road transport department had found that among these, one motorcycle owner was found to have more than 100 motorcycles rented to foreigners, each reportedly generating income of around RM100 a month, he said.

Owners of these motorcycles are considered complicit with foreign drivers, and action can be taken against them under Section 26 (2) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Kifli said.

This section of Road Transport Act 1987 states that “Except as otherwise provided in this Act, no person shall drive a motor vehicle of any class or description, on a road unless he is the holder of a driving licence authorizing him to drive a motor vehicle of that class or description, and no person shall employ or permit another person to drive a motor vehicle on the road unless the person so employed or permitted is the holder of such a driving license.”

“This trend is increasing, so we have taken drastic action. Both the driver and owner will be brought to court. I have directed state RTD directors to meet the deputy public prosecutor and recommend higher penalties for repeat offenders,” the JPJ senior enforcement director said.

Kifli added that vehicle owners must also be held accountable, as renting out vehicles to foreigners could facilitate offences and endanger other road users.