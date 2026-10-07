Motorcycle ownership changing hands, no JPJ records

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 October 2026 3:31 pm

About 70% of vehicles being used by foreign nationals caught in Johor JPJ enforcement operations had been acquired through informal “hand-over” transactions without their ownership being legally transferred, says Johor JPJ director Zulkurnain Yasin. The finding highlights a potential enforcement problem, with the person using a motorcycle not necessarily being the person recorded as its owner in JPJ’s database.

Since June 1, Johor JPJ has issued 3,072 notices to 1,346 foreign nationals during Ops PeWA, while 10,580 vehicles were inspected. The operation resulted in the seizure of 347 motorcycles, 69 cars and 24 other private vehicles, according to news reports.

Zulkurnain said the situation can become more complicated when foreign buyers leave Malaysia and sell the vehicles to other individuals. Vehicles can change hands several times while the registered ownership remains unchanged, making it difficult for JPJ to trace the ownership history.

The remaining vehicles involved in the 70% figure were either still registered under their original owners or rented, according to JPJ. JPJ’s ownership-transfer process requires the registered owner and new owner to complete the necessary procedures, with transfers also available through the mySIKAP online system. For motorcycles, the government lists the transfer fee at RM3.

For enforcement agencies, an outdated ownership record can make it harder to establish who was using or responsible for a vehicle at a particular time. The issue is not necessarily limited to foreign riders, as any motorcycle sold without its ownership record being updated creates the same disconnect between the registered owner and actual user.