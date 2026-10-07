Test drive an iCaur at iCaur Carro IOI Mall Puchong, stand a chance to win iPhone Duo or iPhone 18 Pro Max

In Advertorial, iCaur / by Harvinder Sidhu / 7 October 2026 4:06 pm

Here’s another reason to drop by the iCaur Carro pop-up at IOI Mall Puchong this month. There is the Born to Play, Born to Win campaign, and every test drive you complete gets you a chance at some very desirable gadgets.

Take an iCaur for a test drive between October 1 and 31, 2026, and you’ll earn one entry into the nationwide lucky draw. The iCaur Carro sales advisor will guide you through submitting your entry with photo proof during your test drive.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Grand prize: iPhone Duo

iPhone Duo Second prize: iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro Max Third prize: Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Ray-Ban Meta glasses Fourth prize: Samsung Galaxy Watch 9

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Fifth prize: Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Consolation prizes: Huawei Band 11 Pro, for five winners

Each completed test drive counts as one entry, and each customer can win a maximum of one prize. Terms and conditions apply.

What you’ll be driving

Headlining the pop-up is the iCaur V23, the retro-styled electric SUV inspired by 1980s off-roaders. It’s locally assembled and sold here as the dual-motor V23 iWD, priced at RM132,780 on-the-road without insurance. \

Its two motors put out 211 PS and 292 Nm through all four wheels for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.5 seconds, and an 81.76 kWh NMC battery provides up to 430 km of range on the NEDC cycle. A V2L cable and portable charger come as standard.

While you’re there, Carro’s iCaur sales advisors can also take you through the iCaur 03, current owner packages, financing options and trade-ins. If you have a car to sell, the team can assess it and roll its value into your new iCaur.

Test drive at the iCaur Carro pop-up

📅 Test drive period: October 1-31, 2026

📍 Ground Floor, South Wing (in front of EICHITOO), IOI Mall Puchong

Register your interest in the iCaur V23 here, and the Carro iCaur team will get in touch to arrange a viewing or test drive.