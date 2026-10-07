Works ministry requests allocation of RM5-6 billion for federal road maintenance under Budget 2027

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 7 October 2026 2:02 pm

The works ministry has requested that it receives sufficient allocation under the upcoming Budget 2027 in order to cover overall maintenance needs of federal roads nationwide, reported Bernama.

The ministry requires an allocation of between RM5 billion to RM6 billion to ensure that road quality and safety remained at an optimum level, said deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

However, the works ministry had received just RM3.18 billion in allocation this year, of which RM2.08 billion was for Peninsular Malaysia, with RM640 million allocated for Sabah and RM461 million for Sarawak, he said.

“Therefore, we have requested that the ministry of finance provide sufficient allocation in the upcoming budget,” he the deputy works minister said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

In terms of allocation for road maintenance project procurements, RM700 million had been specifically allocated to benefit small contractors in the G1 to G4 classes through a ballot, and the ballot draw method was implemented to ensure that the procurement process for maintenance works at the ministry level remained transparent.

Of the RM700 million budget allocated for G1 to G4-class contractors, RM300 million is allocated to Peninsular Malaysia, while Sabah and Sarawak received RM200 million each.

In August, the deputy works minister said that the works ministry will seek additional funding for road maintenance after receiving RM2 billion against an estimated RM4 billion requirement.