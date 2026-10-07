Zeekr Carro roadshow at BSC, Oct 7-11 – full line-up plus the upcoming flagship Zeekr 9X SUV, on-site test drives

In Advertorial, Zeekr / by Harvinder Sidhu / 7 October 2026 4:13 pm

Zeekr Carro is bringing the complete Zeekr line-up to Bangsar this week. From today until Sunday, October 7 to 11, the Main Concourse of Bangsar Shopping Centre will host the full Zeekr model range, together with the flagship Zeekr 9X, from 10am to 10pm daily.

Seeing the cars up close is only part of it. There will be on-site test drives, so you can get a feel for the car you’re interested in on the road, along with freshly brewed artisanal coffee, interactive activities and exclusive gifts for visitors.

📅 October 7-11, 2026

🕒 10am – 10pm daily

📍 Main Concourse, Bangsar Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur

Zeekr 9X – the flagship SUV

The headline act is the Zeekr 9X, the brand’s three-row flagship SUV that was previewed at KLIMS in June. It’s a plug-in hybrid built on a 900-volt platform, pairing a 2.0 litre turbo engine with electric motors – the car previewed here has two motors and 897 PS, while the range-topping three-motor version has 1,400 PS. Inside, you get Nappa leather, dual 16-inch OLED screens up front, a 17-inch rear entertainment display, a fridge and 32 speakers.

Order books for the 9X are already open at an estimated price from RM800,000, with the full launch due in late 2026 or early 2027. If you’d like to be among the first to know, you can register your interest in the 9X here.

Zeekr 009 – the luxury MPV

The 009 is the car that put Zeekr on the map here. The MY2026 009 Executive is priced at RM304,800 and carries a 116 kWh battery for a claimed 604 km of WLTP range, with a 340 PS front motor and seven seats across three rows. The Luxury and Ultra Luxury variants step up to a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup with 603 hp.

Zeekr 7X – the premium SUV, from RM182,800

The 7X is offered in three variants. The RWD Standard Range (RM182,800) has a 75 kWh battery and 480 km of WLTP range, the RWD Long Range (RM193,800) stretches that to 543 km with a 100 kWh pack, and the AWD Performance (RM230,800) adds a second motor for 646 PS, a 3.8-second 0-100 km/h time and air suspension.

Zeekr X – the compact SUV, from RM158,800

The updated 2026 Zeekr X comes with power doors and a centre-console fridge as standard, along with a 66 kWh battery and DC charging at up to 230 kW. The Premium RWD (RM158,800) is rated at 440 km of WLTP range, while the Flagship AWD (RM175,800) has 496 PS, a 3.7-second 0-100 km/h time and 445 km of range.

Get a personalised quotation

The Zeekr Carro team will be at the roadshow to take you through each model, arrange your test drive and prepare a personalised quotation that includes current offers. Prefer a showroom? Zeekr Space Bangsar at 79 Jalan Maarof is open daily from 9am to 7pm.

Can’t make it to Bangsar this week? Request your personalised Zeekr quotation here, and the Zeekr Carro team will get in touch via WhatsApp.