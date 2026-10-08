2026 Honda ADV160 Trico Edition launched in Malaysia – RM14,149, RM500 more than standard

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 October 2026 7:05 pm

Boon Siew Honda has introduced the Honda ADV160 Trico Edition in Malaysia, priced at RM14,149 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Adding Honda’s familiar red, white and blue racing colours to its adventure scooter the ADV160 Trico Edition commands a RM500 premium over the standard Honda ADV160 RoadSync, which retails at RM13,649 while the other special edition ADV160, the ADV160 Spiderman Edition, is tagged at RM14,149.

The Trico Edition is based on the ADV160 with Honda RoadSync joining the existing Matte Grey and Brown finishes. There are no mechanical changes, with the new variant retaining the same equipment and specifications as the standard RoadSync model.

Power comes from Honda’s 156.9 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve eSP+ engine, producing 16 PS at 8,500 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Fuelling is by Honda’s PGM-FI and power goes to the rear wheel via V-Matic automatic transmission, with Idling Stop System also fitted.

The ADV160 rides on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels, with 110/80 front and 130/70 rear tyres. Suspension comprises of telescopic front forks and twin rear Showa shocks with remote reservoirs , while front and rear hydraulic brake discs with front ABS handle braking duties.

Seat height is set at 780 mm, with 165 mm ground clearance and 1,324 mm wheelbase, while kerb weight is 133 kg and fuel capacity is 8.1 litres. The 5-inch TFT instrument panel comes with Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity, while riding equipment includes Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), front-wheel ABS, Smart Key, full LED lighting, USB Type-C charging, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) and a 30-litre under-seat storage compartment.